GEORGETOWN, Del. - President of Megee Motors and beloved longtime Sussex County community activist Terry Megee has passed away at the age of 67.
A colleague and friend of Megee’s at the Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown tells WBOC he suffered a heart attack while driving yesterday, July 27th.
“Terry quite literally grew up in this dealership and in Sussex County,” Megee’s biography reads on the Megee Motors webpage. “As a past board member of the Boys & Girls Club here in Georgetown he has always been aware of the importance of giving back to the community.”
Megee and his wife Vanessa purchased Megee Motors in Georgetown in 1992, continuing a family tradition passed down from his father, Floyd. His children, Lindsay and Matt, have both been heavily involved in the family business as well.
His success did not go unnoticed, and Megee garnered praise on even the national level. In 2009, Megee was nominated by the Delaware Automobile and Truck Dealers Association as Time Magazine’s Dealer of the Year.
In addition to his successful business ventures, Megee found time to give back through his involvement in various local organizations. He served on the Indian River School Board, as Georgetown Little League Vice President, and most notably as President of the Georgetown Boys & Girls Club from 2002 to 2011.
His passion for the community extended to his neighbors’ health as well.
Upon being named Vice Chair of the Beebe Board of Directors, Megee said, “The health of our community is a reflection of all of us. We need to work together to make sure that everyone has access to quality healthcare.”
Megee served on Beebe’s Board beginning in 2014 and was named Chairman in 2021.
“He did so much for so many in our community,” Delaware Representative Ruth Briggs King said in a Facebook post this morning. “Last week we were planning our SCHS class reunion and enjoying the moment. Today we Mourn. Please keep the Megee’s in your prayers.”
Funeral and memorial service details have not yet been publicly shared. WBOC’s Kirstyn Clark will have more on Terry Megee’s legacy and local impact tonight.