BERLIN, MD - A new public parking lot is open in downtown Berlin. This lot provides more parking for large events and its everyday restaurant and shop visitors.
According to council members, the new lot, located on the corner of West Street and Washington Street, can hold up to 125 vehicles. As of right now, it's free to park in this lot, but that might change.
"Getting the lot up and running is just the first step," said Councilmen Jay Knerr. "Eventually the lot will have landscaping, signage and be controlled by the Park Mobile system."
Workers at local businesses have noticed people struggling to find parking spots.
"It's the worst little problem that I get to watch people circle the post office parking lot and not find a place to park," said Larnet StAmant. "And then I wonder as they leave the parking lot, did they leave town because they couldn't find a spot?"
Many of the small businesses downtown have a few parking spots right outside their buildings. According to StAmant, an employee at Bruder Hill in Berlin, employees from the downtown area will often park in those spots.
"We have a lot of employees parking in prime spots."
With the new lot open, StAmant is hopeful that employees will utilize it so those who need the closer spots can use them.
"We have all ages that come to town, but older patrons of our town really want to have some convenient parking," said StAmant. "We need to keep those spots for people who, you know, may not want to walk."
The Parking Committee plans to give updates on improving the lot at tonight's Council Meeting in Berlin.