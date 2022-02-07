REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - With the indoor mask mandate set to expire Friday morning in Delaware local businesses are preparing to potentially change their guidelines. Poncho Johnson with Benvenuto in Milford says customers were confused about the mandate, but still masked up.
“The common theme and statement that we have been hearing from customers is that I have had my shots, I have had my booster, I have done everything they've said. Why do I have to do this now? But they still do it,” Johnson said.
Other restaurants hope lifting the mask mandate will boost business. Scott Kammerer says take out sales jumped 25 percent when the mandate was put in place. He thinks more people will come into the restaurant, now that masks are no longer required.
“In Summer of 21 it was probably the busiest summer the beach has ever seen and it was like a boomerang effect from the restrictions that were in place the previous year and I really think you are going to see that again in 2022,” Kammerer said.
In gyms, people are relieved they do not have to wear a face covering while working out, which Amanda Reed with planet fitness admits is tough to do.
“By now, unfortunately everyone is kind of used to it, but that's the good side and it made it easy. It was a transition and I know it's difficult for folks to work out with a mask but like I said our members have been a huge help in helping us,” Reed said.
In schools the mask mandate is in effect until March 31.