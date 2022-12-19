Local Laurel Pastor Allegedly Caught With Child Porn

LAUREL, Del. - Serious charges for a local pastor, allegedly caught with child porn.
The Delaware Department of Justice says Leonard Eley, the pastor of Storm Shelter Ministries is facing numerous charges for soliciting nude photos from a minor.
Eley used money, that he stole from the church, to pay the minor to send nude photos. And that minor is a former member of his church.
Eley was indicted in late November.
The church is off of Route 13, in Laurel. And today the pastors reserved parking spot was empty. In front of the church is a store owned by Shae Parkinson and her husband. Parkinson says they were shocked to hear the news. "I think it's awful. I think that's why people stray away from churches because you just can't trust anyone. We have events here at the business and we have kids that come and it's not a good feeling," says Parkinson.
Parkinson then added, "You can't send your kids to church. You can't send them to Sunday school because you don't know what's going to happen. It's scary".
The DOJ says the victim came forward in the case which led to the opening up the investigation. DOJ would not say why they believe there could be more victims, but are urging people to come forward.
Others we spoke with hope for the same.
"A lot of victims don't want to bring it up because to them it's reliving it. Nothing happens until someone comes up and that's probably almost to difficult as it happening," says Ross Lugasi.
Eley is currently out on bond as he awaits his court date.
The Department of Justice tells us Leonard Eley is due in court for his arraignment in early January.