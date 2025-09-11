DELMARVA -- State and local representatives across Delmarva are reacting to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
A prominent republican media personality and ally of President Donald Trump, Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. His death sent waves of shock, grief, and wide condemnation of political and public violence across the nation.
Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R) emceed the annual Ocean City 9/11 Memorial Service on Thursday. Despite being at a public event the day after Kirk's murder, Carozza said she had no personal worry getting up on the stage.
"If anything, I think it will encourage more participation, and it will put everybody on alert to conduct themselves in a civil way," Carozza said. "I actually think you will see a renewed effort with events and political discourse in the future. I believe in the American People. This can be a turning point. This political violence has to end."
United States Senator Tim Kaine (D) from Virginia said he expects the event to lead to security discussions across the board in a press conference on Thursday.
"I'm already starting to think about how I do events. I don't have the answers yet," Kaine said. "We all do public events all of the time. We all give speeches at Universities. I have a number of them coming up on my schedule. You can't be a university and say 'the only things you can say are things 100% of people will agree with'. That's counter to the very reason we have educational institutions."
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer said the community also has a part to play in improving security.
"I was talking with my own security this morning. The best defense against this is you, me, and everyone in the community," Meyer said. "If you see something, speak up. If there's someone in your family or your network who you have concern about, please let people know and get help. We need to be able to disagree and not shoot each other. That is what being an American is about."
Thursday afternoon, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson received bomb threats at their homes. Both thanked law enforcement for their response, and Ferguson condemned all forms of political violence.
Crisfield's annual crab and clam bake, which often sees a large number of political figures stop by, is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24th. Organizers of the event told WBOC that, due to the recent nature of the assassination, they are unsure whether or not increased security is needed at this time.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore is expected to be on the Eastern Shore the day of the bake. According to the governor's office, there have been no changes made to those plans.