KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East.
The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it.
Many of these homeowners claim they were not made aware of the project until recently. However, DelDOT officials say the project has been discussed at community meetings for several years.
DelDOT believes installing a roundabout will slow down traffic and reduce the risk of serious crashes. With PolyTech High School right down the road, DelDOT wants to make the intersection safer. In addition to the roundabout, the department also plans to install a sidewalk.
Serena Folk, who recently purchased a home at the corner of the intersection, says although the traffic circle may be safer for motorists, it puts her home and safety in jeopardy.
Folk does not think it is fair that she will be forced to give up a quarter acre of land on her newly acquired property.
Other local community members say they prefer the stop signs that are already there.
Locals will have a community meeting tonight to discuss the topic but DelDOT is committed to starting the project in 2023.