BERLIN, Md.– The Town of Berlin and the Berlin Community Improvement Association on Wednesday announced the return of the “Memorial Day Parade on Flower Street,” which will be held on Monday, May 30.
The parade will begin at the corner of Seahawk Road and Flower Street and
conclude at Dr. William Edward Henry Park.
This year the parade’s theme is “Hometown Heroes.” The theme was chosen to honor members of the United States military who died while serving the country and celebrate the essential workers in the community who worked tirelessly on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the parade, community members are encouraged to visit Dr. William Edward Henry Park and the Multipurpose Building property to grab a bite to eat, shop at local vendor tables, and participate in other activities.
The number of entries in the parade is limited. Priority will be given to entries associated with the military and essential workers that served the community throughout the pandemic.
If you have any questions regarding the parade or want to be a vendor, contact DJ Lockwood via phone at 443-497-3242 or via email at djlockwood334@gmail.com.