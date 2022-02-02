DOVER, Del.- Delaware’s Division of Revenue began processing 2021 individual income tax returns on Jan. 31. Delaware’s filing season, often opened in tandem with the IRS, was delayed this year due to programming required in include newly signed legislation that exempts unemployment insurance payments from Delaware income tax in 2021.
Taxpayers were still able to file in advance of this date, but returns were held until processing began.
For faster turnaround times, citizens are encouraged to file their taxes online at de.gov/filetax or through other electronic filing programs and request direct deposit. In an effort to combat refund fraud, the Division of Revenue will hold all personal income tax refunds until Feb. 11. This year’s filing deadline for personal income tax is Monday, May 2.
Taxpayers should be aware that Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states. Therefore, it is important that anyone who is not a Delaware resident, but who has worked in Delaware, understands that they must file a Delaware tax return. Delaware Residents who work out-of-state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. By law, Delaware employees should have received their W-2 employment forms by Jan. 31 for any job worked during the 2021 calendar year. Those who had not received a W-2 by Jan. 31 should contact their employer.
For filing information and more, please visit revenue.delaware.gov.