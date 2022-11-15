ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon.
Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
At this time there is no suspect information or surveillance images available.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigative Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.