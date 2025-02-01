DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare is funding Spay Days across the state. There are locations in Kent and Sussex County providing the services.
According to Delaware's Division of Public Health, February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. During this month, the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare is funding free spay and neutering days across the state.
There will also be free microchips, rabies and distemper shots included with appointments. State officials say your animal has to be eligible to receive the services.
The following locations, dates, and times are provided by Delaware DPH:
- February 4th,5th,11th,12th,18th,19th,25th,26th - Forgotten Cats, Seaford, DE (location available at time of scheduling)
- February 10th - Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, - DE ("Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier")
- February 17th - Humane Animal Partners - Rehoboth Beach, 18675 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach
- February 28th - Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1757 Horsepond Rd, Dover, DE ("Dogs 74lbs and under only, no brachycephalic (flat snout) breeds of cats or dogs, cats must be confined in an appropriate carrier")
More information on eligibility, appointments and questions can be found here.