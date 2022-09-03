DOVER, Del. — At least two students were injured at Delaware State University early Saturday morning.
A DSU alert, which was sent out around 5:21 a.m. originally said four people were shot in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center around 1:45 a.m.
According to University Spokesperson, Carlos Holmes, and in a letter sent to members of the DSU community from University President, Dr. Tony Allen, only two students were injured.
The students were transported to the BayHealth Kent Campus.
University police and local law enforcement are investigating the crime.
In the letter Dr. Allen, says there will be a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to provide updates and "make sure all of your voices are heard."
Dr. Allen went on to say, "At Delaware State University, we are a family. An event that affects the safety of one of us affects all of us. When moments like these emerge, they are understandably fraught with anxiety and indignation. I share your feelings, and, at the same time, I can assure students and families that the University is committed to creating and maintaining a safe campus environment."
There will also be additional security at all home games.
"We will pursue justice in this matter. Our commitment to ourselves and each other leads us to respond to any challenge made against our collective and individual senses of security," the letter says.
This is a developing story, stay with WBOC for more information as it becomes available.