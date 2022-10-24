SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police a Sunday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Laurel man for his sixth offense DUI, which is a felony.
Police said that shortly after 12 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, located at 1023 West Stein Highway in Seaford, regarding a man who had been reportedly drinking and driving.
Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was reportdly occupied by Robert Cooper. Police said a DUI investigation ensued after troopers contacted Cooper and noticed signs of impairment. Cooper was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. Computer checks of Cooper showed that he had five prior convictions for DUI, according to troopers.
Cooper was transported to the nearby Seaford Police Department, where he was charged with sixth offense DUI. Cooper was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $50,000 cash bond.