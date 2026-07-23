LEWES, Del. - Officials with the City of Lewes say the city's flood insurance rating is improving, and most with flood insurance there will qualify for a discount on their premiums.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced that the City of Lewes will improve from a Class 8 to a Class 7 in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System.
That means that beginning on October 1 of this year, most National Flood Insurance Program policies issued or renewed within the city will qualify for a 15% flood insurance premium discount. City officials say the improved rating comes after FEMA's five-year verification of Lewes' floodplain management program.
The new rating recognizes Lewes' continued work to reduce flood risk through various means like higher regulatory standards, open-space preservation, improved flood data, hazard mitigation planning, and other measures, city officials say.