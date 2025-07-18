OCEAN CITY, MD - Maryland’s Department of the Environment (MDE) is refuting the Federal Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) claims that MDE issued a final permit for US Wind’s proposed offshore wind project in error.
Earlier this month, the EPA sent a letter to MDE claiming the permit that greenlit US Wind construction off the coast of Delmarva was not issued in accordance with federal law. The EPA then demanded Maryland to fix the alleged errors and reissue the permit.
The EPA’s argument largely centered on the allegation that MDE did not correctly share how to appeal their decision to the public.
"Failure to rectify this error could result in invalidation of the permit on appeal and confusion among relevant stakeholders with respect to where to bring such an appeal," the EPA said.
On Thursday, July 17, Maryland sent their response, arguing their issuance of the permit followed all state and federal laws.
“I would like to clarify that Maryland has been issuing permits under EPA-delegated or EPAapproved authority under the Clean Air Act for decades,” Serena McIlwain, Secretary of MDE wrote in her response. “Long-settled procedure dictates that state-issued permits are appealed under State law, not Federal law. MDE adhered to both State and Federal law and precedent when issuing this permit and designating state law as the appropriate venue for permit appeals.”
McIlwain goes on to say that the issuance of these permits are done so as a state function, not federal, and any appeals process was therefore dictated by Maryland law.
While McIlwain did say MDE would remove language from their website mentioning any Federal appeals process, she ultimately told the EPA they would not be including any of the EPA’s requested verbiage additions and would not be reissuing US Wind’s permit.
The response further sets the stage for a showdown between Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s administration and President Donald Trump’s over offshore wind. How the EPA responds now remains to be seen.