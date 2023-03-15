Maryland’s House of Delegates passed a bill designed to reduce the number of suicides by firearm. It's now up for a hearing in the Maryland Senate.
Donna’s Law, named after a woman from New Orleans who committed suicide by firearm, would let people put themselves on a do not sell list for guns. Advocates see it as a new kind of suicide prevention law. A person would be able to take themselves off the list after a three-week waiting period.
Donna’s Law passed the Maryland House with an overwhelming supermajority. If it passes the Senate and is approved by the governor, you should be able to sign up confidentially online by the end of the year.