SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police are renewing efforts to solve a cold case homicide and are asking for the public’s help.
Police say Colleen Powell West was found dead in a remote area along Bear Swamp Road near Wango, Maryland on September 9, 1989. Police records note her body was discovered by dirt bike riders, and her car was also found at the scene. Her cause of death was strangulation, according to Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Bureau Division.
West was last seen alive on September 8, 1989, at the Sportsmans Pub on Roland Street in Salisbury, according to investigators. Police say West was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.
Despite their efforts over more than 35 years, authorities say the case remains unsolved. Anyone with even seemingly minor information is asked to come forward and help bring closure to West’s family. If you do have information, police ask you to contact them at 410-749-3101.