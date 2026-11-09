Nineteen SU students awarded scholarships as future Worcester County educators

MARYLAND - 19 Salisbury University students were surprised when they were awarded scholarships to become future Worcester County Public School educators through Maryland's Grow Your Own Educators Grant Program.
The students earned a combined $815,915 in scholarships, with each award winner receiving $42,905.
Worcester County Public Schools say the scholarships were made possible by WCPS' application to the grant program. They say the funding supports a partnership between WCPS and Salisbury University with a goal of developing the next generation of educators while creating opportunities for Worcester County graduates to return to teach in their home communities.
"This is one of those moments that reminds us why we do this work," said WCPS Superintendent Dr. Annette Wallace. "These young people have chosen a profession that has the power to change lives, and tonight, we're showing them that we believe in their futures just as much as they believe in the futures of the children they will someday teach."
Dr. Wallace herself graduated from both Snow Hill High School and Salisbury University, and began her teaching career at Stephen Decatur High School. "I know firsthand what it means to grow up in Worcester County, prepare for a career at Salisbury University, and have the opportunity to come home and make a difference," Wallace said.
Michiya Anderson, Riyan Anderson, Madelyn Bell, Savannah Bishop, Natalie Boutin, Zoey Caldwell, Koree Cooper, Macario Francisco-Epitacio, Lily Fogle, Faith Haddad, Jillian Hicks, Julia Knerr, Jocelyn Roytas, Brett Schulz, Dashaia Smith, Dakotah Trader, Kensi Turner, Madison Vongraevenitz, and Caroline Webster were the SU Seidel School of Education students to receive the scholarships.
As part of the program, these students will return to teach in Worcester County Public Schools upon their graduations.