OCEAN CITY, MD - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is holding a milestone event this week with their 25th annual Ocean City Blood Drive.
According to the Blood Bank, the quarter-century Blood Drive is being held today, January 22, through Wednesday, January 24th. The Ocean City Blood Drive is the Blood Bank’s largest and is taking place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
For this year’s silver jubilee, the Blood Bank aims to book 1,000 donors and break the record of 685 set in 2021.
“We invite the Ocean City community and vicinity to join us for the silver jubilee celebration of the famous Ocean City Blood Drive,” said Steven Corse, Executive Director, Blood Operations for Blood Bank of Delmarva. “This is a monumental occasion, and we ask everyone to help us make this the biggest, most successful blood drive ever in Ocean City’s history.”
Those interested in donating at the 25th annual Ocean City Blood Drive can book an appointment by calling 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or online by following this link.