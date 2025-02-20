Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon EST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&