SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left three people including an infant injured.
Investigators say the accident occurred at the intersection of Bridgeville Highway and Herring Run Road on February 14 just before 6:15 p.m. Following a collision with another vehicle, a Nissan SUV fled the scene without stopping, according to police.
An infant and two other people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the crash.
The Nissan is believed to have heavy front-end damage with the front logo missing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 302-629-6645.