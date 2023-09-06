SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Fire Department has received over $70k to fund ballistic vests to protect firefighters and paramedics in the line of duty.
According to the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, $73,000 will go towards outfiting first responders in Salisbury and protect them during active shooting events, domestic violence calls, and other dangerous scenarios in Salisbury.
"It's nice to know that it's just as easy as us being able to share that information and to be that connection point, and to know that small part of making sure they're safe and then in turn they're going to keep our community safe," says Erica Joseph, President of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.
The Foundation says recent incidents within the city saw the need for police to shield firefighters and paramedics as they attempted to reach victims to administer lifesaving treatment.
"We're actually starting to go into the buildings, into these situations with police while they're actively trying to neutralize threats," says Salisbury Deputy Fire Chief Chris Obarsky. "With that being the case, we obviously needed to have, and need to have some sort of protection to do that."
“Over the course of several months, our personnel have been placed in harm’s way while treating injured civilians,” states Salisbury Fire Department Chief John Tull. “With personnel unprotected, we have had to retreat back to Fire/EMS units due to large crowds and unruly individuals, ultimately delaying treatment for victims.”
The $73,000 grant for the Fire Department came through funds held by the Community Foundation provided by: M.W. & Barrie Tilghman, Jr. Fund, Jim & Jan Perdue Fund, Tony & Donna Gilkerson Fund, Bobbi Biron Fund for Wicomico County, Richard & Patricia Hazel Fund, First Shore Federal Savings & Loan Association Fund, and Perdue Family Fund. Another gift was also reportedly made by the Perdue Family Charitable Trust.
The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore says additional funding is still required to meet the $90,000 estimate to equip the Salisbury first responders.