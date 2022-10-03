Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.