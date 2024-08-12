SEAFORD, DE - The Seaford Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of an alleged rape over the weekend.
According to authorities, officers were called to N. Arch Street at about 1:15 a.m. on August 10th on reports of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, a victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by Henry Perez-Mazariegos. Police say the suspect had fled the scene and could not be located.
Perez-Mazariegos is wanted on two counts of 2nd degree rape.
Seaford Police ask anyone with information as to Perez-Mazariegos’ whereabouts to call them at 302-629-6645. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.