HARTLY, DE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has issued a warning to backyard flock owners after an unlicensed livestock dealer’s birds tested positive for various illnesses in Hartly.
According to the DDA, multiple people reportedly purchased sick birds from the dealer, who has been selling birds and poultry equipment online and at local venues. DDA says they tested poultry at the dealer’s property and detected several highly contagious viral and bacterial diseases including:
-Infectious Coryza (Avibacterium paragallinarum) – bacteria
-Mycoplasma synoviae – bacteria
-Mycoplasma gallisepticum – bacteria
-Ornithobacterium rhinotracheale – bacteria
-Infectious Bronchitis Virus – virus
Among the birds on the property were chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, peacocks, and guinea fowl, according to the DDA. Anyone who recently purchased any of these birds in the Hartly area that may have been from this dealer is encouraged to contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
Bird owners are asked to contact their veterinarians if they notice signs of illness in their backyard flock such as nasal or eye discharge, swollen wattles and combs, sneezing, swollen joints, lameness, or sudden death.
Those with sick poultry or increased flock mortality can call the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507.