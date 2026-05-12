POCOMOKE, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is alerting drivers to a closure of a portion of southbound Rt. 13 following a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian.
According to the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company, first responders were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The pedestrian involved in the crash died at the scene, according to the fire company.
Just before 3 p.m. on May 12, the sheriff’s office said southbound lanes of Ocean Highway had been closed at the intersection of Old Virginia Road. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Authorities say the Pocomoke City Police Department is on the scene while the sheriff’s office reconstruction team also investigates.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.