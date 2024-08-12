SUSSEX CO., DE - Local lifeguards have won big at the 2024 USLA Lifeguard National Championships held in South Padre, TX, with the Sussex County Lifesaving Association (SCLA) winning their first title as national champions.
Comprising 79 lifeguards from across Sussex County, the SCLA earned 1,465 total points to place first at the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) championships, which took place August 6th through August 9th in Texas. Los Angeles County, CA, placed second, and Monmouth County, NJ, placed third.
The SCLA is the first team to win a national championship outside of California and New Jersey, the Association says.
"Talent wins local competitions, but teamwork and smart surf racing wins national championships," said SCLA Team Captain Derek Shickro. "Delaware came together and delivered knock-down performances on the beach and in the surf, topping the most powerful programs from New Jersey, Florida, and California. This is just another reason why Delaware is the FIRST state!"
Lifeguards from Delaware State Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Dewey Beach Patrol, Sussex Shores Beach Patrol, North Bethany Beach Patrol, Bethany Beach Patrol, Sea Colony Beach Patrol, Middlesex Beach Patrol, and Fenwick Island Beach Patrol all participated to bring the win to Sussex County.
The SCLA will now turn their focus to the 2024 World Lifesaving Championships in Broadbeach, Australia. The World Championship is slated for August 20th - September 8th.