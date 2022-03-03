SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Liquor Control Board has decided to remove all Russian-sourced vodkas from county dispensaries.
Wicomico County Councilman Joe Holloway, said most Russian-soured vodkas were removed from county liquor store shelves as early as Monday afternoon. Holloway said he hopes counties across the country will do the same thing to show their solidarity with Ukrainians during this time of crisis.
"It's to send a message to Russia that what they're doing is wrong," he said. "It's a peaceful people that they've attacked. It's a sin what's going on over there, it really is."