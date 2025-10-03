CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - New cameras are going up at busy intersections and high-traffic spots around Chincoteague, aimed at boosting public safety and providing police with a tool to keep the island safe.
Locals and visitors who spoke with WBOC News say the cameras are a welcome addition.
Linda Kellogg, who lives on the island, says the cameras make sense as long as privacy is respected. “Well, I think for safety, it would be a great idea…As long as they’re not invading somebody's privacy,” she said.
Frank Venable, visiting from Front Royal, Virginia, agrees that the cameras are a reasonable safety measure. “Everything you do nowadays, you’re on camera anyway, so why not let the cops see what you’re doing too…I think it’s just for public safety, more than anything,” he said.
Chere High-Robles, who owns a home in Chincoteague, also supports the cameras. “In today’s world I’d rather have it there and have us be safe than have nothing,” she said.
Police say the cameras will help officers review footage if incidents occur and create a foundation for a larger safety network as the island grows and public safety needs change.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the new system are encouraged to contact the Chincoteague Police Department directly.