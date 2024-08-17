SEAFORD, DE — Six individuals were arrested Thursday evening after Seaford police, with assistance from the Delaware State Police, responded to a loitering and potential drug dealing incident at the intersection of North and Woolford streets, according to the Seaford Police Department.
The Seaford Police Department had been monitoring the area via live video cameras when officers observed a group of individuals sitting on chairs and standing on the sidewalk, obstructing pedestrian traffic. Officers also noted signs of possible drug activity.
According to police, as officers approached the group, Elijah Desir, 28, of Seaford, attempted to flee on foot after dropping a package. He was quickly apprehended without further incident. Upon searching the packages, police found 48.7 grams of crack cocaine and 130 bags of suspected heroin weighing approximately 0.91 grams.
Desir was charged with multiple offenses, including possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine (Tier 3), possession of crack cocaine (Tier 3), possession with intent to deliver heroin, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), and loitering. He was committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $131,801 cash bail and was ordered to stay away from the area.
Five others were also taken into custody:
Donald White, 30, of Ellendale, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana (83.7 grams), loitering, and violation of probation. He was committed to the Department of Correction on $15,001 combined cash and secured bail and was also ordered to avoid the intersection of North and Woolford streets.
Jonathan Dugazon, 22, of Seaford, was charged with loitering, as well as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct related to an active warrant from the Blades Police Department. Dugazon was released on his own recognizance (OR).
Schweitzer Dessin, 22, of Seaford, was charged with loitering and released on OR bond with a no-contact order for the intersection.
Johnlee Miracle, 27, of Seaford, was charged with loitering and released on OR bond with a no-contact order for the intersection.
Jaimere Harrison, 24, of Frederica, was charged with loitering and released on OR bond with a no-contact order for the intersection.
The Seaford Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this case or other criminal activity to contact them via their Facebook page or by calling (302) 629-6645. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or by texting “KEYWORD plus your message” to 274637. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.