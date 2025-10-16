WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The state of Maryland's Affordable Housing Trust is awarding $1.4 million from the Plumbing Poverty Program. Multiple organizations on the Eastern Shore will get a piece of the pie, enabling them to help more people on the peninsula.
The Maryland Affordable Housing Trust Recipients:
- County Commissioners of Charles County
- County Commissioners of Worcester County
- Habitat for Humanity Wicomico County, Inc.(Wicomico and Somerset)
- Rebuilding Together Howard County
- SHORE UP!, Inc. (Somerset, Queen Anne's, Worcester, Wicomico Counties)
Habitat for Humanity will receive $300,000 in reimbursements over the next two years. The organization can file claims for reimbursements for any plumbing projects that assist low-income families.
That could include anything from a broken water heater to an outdated septic tank.
Neighbors in Wicomico County and Somerset County can find more information and apply for assistance through Habitat for Humanity's website. To qualify, you must make 50% below the average median income for your respective county.