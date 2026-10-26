MILFORD, Del. - Some Sussex County voters will cast their Election Day ballots at a different location due to a devastating weekend fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.
The department says voters in Sussex County Election District 36-01 will now vote at Mispillion Elementary School, at 311 Lovers Lane in Milford, for the Nov. 3 general election.
Election officials say letters have been mailed to all registered voters in the affected district notifying them of the change.
Polls statewide will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling places that day. Assigned locations can be checked at de.gov/voteplaces.
Voters with questions about the change can contact the Department of Elections’ Sussex County office at 302-856-5367 or votesc@delaware.gov.
Early voting also continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. During early voting, Delaware voters may use any early voting site within their county of residence.
Early voting hours are:
-Oct. 26–27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
-Oct. 28–Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A complete list of early voting locations statewide is available at de.gov/evsites.