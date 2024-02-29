DEWEY BEACH, DE - A Lyft driver who allegedly told a group of passengers to get out of the car on Coastal Highway in 2022, resulting in the death of one man, has been formally indicted.
On January 24th, 2022, 43-year-old Sidney Wolf of Clarksburg, Maryland, and five of his friends hired a Lyft to take them from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach just before 2 a.m. According to investigators, the group of passengers got into an argument with the Lyft driver, who proceeded to stop the car in the middle of the southbound left lane, according to police. Police said the driver, identified in court documents as Laquise Leon, told the passengers to get out.
Investigators said Wolf then exited the car and was standing in the middle of the road when an approaching Toyota Corolla attempted to avoid the stopped Lyft and struck him. The driver of the Toyota stopped while Leon drove off in the Lyft, according to police.
Wolf died at the scene. The other five passengers were uninjured.
According to court documents, Leon has been indicted on a grand jury on one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of stopping her vehicle on a public roadway and obstructing traffic.