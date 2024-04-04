Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT... For the following areas... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA... At 426 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near James Island to near Deep Hole to 7 nm southwest of Smith Point, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boaters in small craft could be thrown overboard by suddenly higher winds and waves capsizing their vessel. Locations impacted include... Hooper Island Light, Crisfield, Southwest Middle Grounds, Cuckold Creek, Ewell, Coles Point, Saint George Island, Point No Point, Calvert Cliffs, The Targets, Richland Point Buoy, Smith Island, Piney Point, Mouth Of The Potomac River, Deep Hole, Nanticoke River Mouth, Point Lookout, Tall Timbers, Tangier Sound, and Drum Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS