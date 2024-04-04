CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police have arrested a man after they say he chased someone with a machete and punched them Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to Byrn Street in Cambridge just after 8 a.m. on April 3rd on reports of a man with a machete running after another person. Police say they found the victim who told them Hobart Rusty Tyler, 42, of Cambridge, had chased them with the weapon and then punched them.
Police say Tyler was in a home at the time, and officers could hear a child crying while Tyler screamed. Officers forced entry into the home and arrested Tyler and other witnesses confirmed what the first victim had told them, according to authorities. Police say the crying child was found unharmed.
Investigators say a machete was also found at the scene.
Tyler was taken to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond and faces the following charges:
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Reckless Endangerment
-Theft Less Than $100
-Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure