BOWERS, Del.- The historic Maggie S Myers oyster schooner may one day cruise the waters of the Delaware Bay again.
The 129-year-old ship sank on Friday, Dec. 23, but crews were able to salvage it on Wednesday afternoon.
Work began at sunrise and now the Maggie has been successfully lifted from the bottom of the Murderkill River.
With the help of rescue divers, Delmarva Power, and the Bowers Fire Company, the schooner will live on.
The Maggie's historian, Brian Howard, said he managed to retrieve maps from the boat once it was lifted. Howard and his step brother, Captain Frank 'Thumper' Eicherly, hold those maps close to their hearts.
"I'm happy because we have probably the most detailed map of the Delaware Bay in existence," said Howard. "That information is just as priceless as Maggie."
Longtime Bowers residents, Mark Dittami and Kathi Cuvvage, said they can't wait to see the iconic schooner retake the waves.
"When you are coming to town the first thing you see is that sail and you know you're home," said Cuvvage.
Howard said the work does not stop here though. He plans to spend all night draining salt water from the engine and other important parts of the boat.
"It's all full of sea water and that's bad enough but the minute it hits the air its exponential rust so we've got a lot of work just to try to salvage as much as we can," he said.
Captain Thumper has spent years renovating the schooner, and he wouldn't let it go down without a fight. He has also undertaken the costs of hiring all of the rescue crews.
If you'd like to pitch in to help with the cost, Brian Howard has set up a GoFundMe. The step brothers say any, and all help is greatly appreciated.
Here is the link for the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/maggie-s-myers-needs-your-help-to-survive?qid=9ab57adbb998782f4f6d6d49b42ff2d5