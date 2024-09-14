LINCOLN, DE - A Kent County man has been arrested following a road rage shooting that occurred in Lincoln in August.
On August 28, at approximately 11:41am, troopers responded to a road rage shooting that occurred earlier that morning on Issacs Road near Cedar Creek Road in Lincoln. An initial investigation revealed that the victim was driving northbound on Issacs Road and was involved in an "alleged road rage incident with the driver of an unknown pick-up truck." The driver of the truck fired a shot at the victim and fled the area, according to DSP.
The victim was not injured.
Through investigative means, state officials identified the suspect to be in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. Detectives also identified the suspect involved in the shooting as 35-year-old James Cullen, of Magnolia. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.
DSP say on September 13, Cullen turned himself in. He was charged with the crimes listed below.
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Reckless Endanger 1st Degree (Felony)
Cullen was arraigned, and released after posing a $13,000 secured bond.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident, anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to DSP at 302-752-3864.