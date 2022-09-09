MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Magnolia man accused of murdering his infant son.
Police said that at around 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, troopers were called to a home in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding the death of an infant. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found dead in his crib earlier that morning.
During the ensuing investigation, police determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Police said that additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on Saturday, Sept. 3.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, detectives from the Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit arrested Rawding and charged him with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1 million cash bond.