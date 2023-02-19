DOVER, Del. - A Magnolia man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 18 around 9 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a car fail to stop for a red turn arrow on South Dupont Highway turning onto Walnut Shade Road.
The trooper stopped the car and talked to the driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Weatherspoon of Magnolia. The trooper smelled marijuana, and Weatherspoon failed to show valid proof of insurance.
Troopers say Weatherspoon was asked to exit the car, and a probable cause authorities to discover approximately 29.32 grams of marijuana and a concealed and loaded handgun. Weatherspoon is 20-years-old and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.
Weatherspoon was taken to Troop 2 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Traffic violations
Weatherspoon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $15,300 unsecured bond.