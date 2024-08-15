Magnolia Man Found Dead at Wilmington Recycling Center

WILMINGTON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating the death of a Magnolia man who's body was found by employees at a recycling center.
State Police say on Aug. 14, around 4:18 p.m., 67-year-old Nathaniel Prenters, of Magnolia, was found dead at the Recycling Management Center located at 100 Amer Road in Wilmington, Delaware.
Troopers say employees found him in a processing area. It is important to note that Delaware State Police say Prenters was not an employee of the recycling center. An autopsy is being conducted to determine his cause of death.
According to police, Prenters was last seen around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, at a home on Juanita Drive in Magnolia. His activities and whereabouts between that time and the discovery of his body are currently unknown.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating this case. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Prenters’ whereabouts or activities before the discovery of his body to contact Detective M. Conway at 302-365-8411. Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.