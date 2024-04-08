MAGNOLIA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Magnolia over the weekend that claimed the life of one woman.
According to investigators, a Trailblazer SUV was driving south on Clapham Road towards Jury Drive in Magnolia just before midnight on Saturday, April 6th. Police say the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby retention pond. The SUV was then submerged with the driver inside.
Rescue crews removed the driver from the SUV and began lifesaving efforts before bringing her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, on Sunday, April 7th, the 46-year-old Magnolia woman succumbed to her injuries, according to police. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification to her family.
State Police say the road was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue their investigation into the fatal Kent County crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8457.