DELMAR, Del. - Empty mailboxes are something that people here on Delmarva are tired of seeing. People say this has been an ongoing issue for months.
We spoke with different post offices here on Delmarva. Officials admit staffing shortages and mistakes by new hires are part of the problem. It's little consolation to people waiting on important mail.
Dennis Murray lives in Delmar, MD and is tired of going to his mailbox and not seeing his expected mail. Murray says he's experienced numerous issues and says things have got to get better.
“One word, terrible. We're getting so many of our neighbors mail in our mailboxes, plus the mail that we send out takes weeks to get to their destination, which causes or creditors to call us and say we're pass due and it leads to a lot of unnecessary phone calls. They really need to up their quality control to make sure it's 100% accurate,” says Murray.
The United States Postal Service tells WBOC, “Our hiring efforts, just like all other companies are experiencing, has been challenging.”
Joseph Wheeler lives in Delmar, DE and says getting other people's mail is nothing new.
“To be honest with you, the last two years that I've lived here, we've been getting a lot of neighbors mail. They've been getting ours on a regular basis almost. I've actually reported it to post office like 3 or 4 times and they keep saying it's new mail carriers and they'll straighten it out, but it's still an ongoing issue,” says Wheeler.
Joseph says he just wants to receive want belongs to him just like many others.
People say they do acknowledge post offices issues but their patience is wearing thin, especially when it leads to late payment of bills.