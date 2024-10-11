SALISBURY, MD- Maintenance work on the downtown Salisbury parking garage will continue between October 14th through the 18th.
City officials say repair work is slated for 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. throughout the week.
They are reminding drivers that during the work, the traffic flow will be charged several times. Some parking spots will also be inaccessible.
The maintenance and repairs are necessary for the long-term viability of the building, according to officials.
If you have any questions or concerns you can contact Parking Enforcement at 410-548-3195.