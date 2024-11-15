Rt 50 Bridge
OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fisheries is alerting boaters to upcoming maintenance to the US 50 Bridge over Isle of Wight Bay that will keep the bridge in closed-to-navigation position.

According to DNR, the maintenance will be conducted from January 2 through March 17, during which time the bridge will not be able to open for emergencies. A permanently moored work barge under the bridge will also keep the channel directly under the bridge closed to navigating, authorities say.

Boaters can contact the onsite maintenance via VHF-FM channel 13 or by calling 302-632-9506. DNR asks boaters to adjust their transits accordingly and use caution in the area.

