CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Today was a special day for many in Dorchester County, gathering people from multiple heritages and backgrounds. The Bilingual Free Little Library opened today at 118 Cedar Street, in front of a mural called "Shine Your Light," painted by Maryland-based artist Miriam Moran.
The organizers of the library say it highlights diverse and often-overlooked authors, so children and families can see their own experiences reflected in the stories they read.
"Many authors... portray our culture, and I think that's very important to keep us grounded," says Dr. Lorelly Solano, director of the Chesapeake College Cambridge Center.
Dr. Solano is from Costa Rica. "Sometimes, when I'm a little homesick, I always go back to a book in Spanish," she says. "It reminds me where I come from, it makes me feel closer to home, and I think that all of us need to feel very proud and very glad of our origins and keep all those memories alive."
Muralist Miriam Moran echoes Dr. Solano's sentiments. "It's all about community," she tells WBOC. "Seeing them feel welcome and knowing that this is here is a great milestone for our Latin heritage and our community members."
The ceremony today also celebrates the first anniversary of the mural. Moran says the mural means growth and unity, and so does the library.
Cambridge's Bilingual Free Little Library is part of the Read in Color program, through the nationwide Free Little Library nonprofit. The Read in Color program distributes books that provide perspectives on racism and social justice, celebrate marginalized voices, and incorporate experience from all identities for all readers.
Moran says she hopes kids come to the library, read more, and share the books with each other.
"I'm hoping that when they see these books... it represents their heritage, their stories, their traditions, and even just, all-in-all, their overall interests."