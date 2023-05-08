DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested on felony gun and drug charges after reportedly firing a handgun into a neighboring teen’s bedroom. Lenell Abbott, 43, was arrested on Thursday by Delaware State Troopers.
According to police, troopers arrived at a home on Cathy Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on reports of a house being struck by gunfire. The officers were told that a 13-year-old boy was in the room when a bullet pierced his wall earlier in the day. Tracing the trajectory of the bullet, police reportedly found the boy’s neighbor, Abbott, had accidentally fired a gun through his kitchen window.
A background check of Abbott informed police he is a convicted felon and is thus prohibited from owning guns or ammunition. A search was conducted allegedly revealing two more handguns, two boxes of ammunition, close to 35 grams of crack cocaine, about 15 grams of powder cocaine, and over $7,500 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Abbott was arrested and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief
Abbott was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $27,700 unsecured bond.