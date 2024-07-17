QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD - An Anne Arundel County man is facing multiple felony charges after a non-contact shooting on the bridge.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police say on June 8, around 11:45 p.m., the driver of a black Jeep fired multiple shots toward a silver Mitsubishi while driving recklessly across the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Police say the driver then exited the Jeep and pointed a gun at the driver of the Mitsubishi.
Investigators identified 41-year-old Mevlin Clark, of Severn, as the suspect. Officers obtained a warrant and later arrested Clark on July 17 and transported him to the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
Clark is charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and other charges.