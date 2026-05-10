Man arrested during Laurel shooting investigation, police still searching for suspect

LAUREL, Del. - Police say a man was injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say on May 9, around 3:20 p.m., troopers responded to Tidal Health Nanticoke after a 19-year-old man arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators say the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in front of a home on Portsville Road, near Randall Street, in Laurel.
State police say the victim was driven to the hospital by 20-year-old Alexison Amisial, of Georgetown. Troopers reportedly found Amisial at First Stop Gas Station in Laurel, and found an untraceable gun in his waistband. He was arrested without incident.
Amisial was charged with the crimes below and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
Delaware State Police are still investigating and searching for the suspected shooter.