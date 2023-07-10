DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a man over the weekend on charges of aggravated menacing at Doverama Bowling.
Police say they received reports that Travis Driggus, 44, of Dover, was chasing people in the bowling alley’s parking lot with a razorblade Saturday night. At about 11:45 p.m., troopers arrived at Doverama Bowling and reportedly attempted to talk to Driggus, who then fled.
State troopers were able to apprehend Driggus in the front yard of a nearby home but did not find the razor. Driggus appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.
Driggus has been charged with the following:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Breach of Release
Criminal Trespass Second Degree
Driggus was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,100 secured bond.
No injuries were reported from this incident.