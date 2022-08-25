DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for an armed robbery that occurred early Monday morning at the First State Inn in Dover.
Dover police said officers were called to a room at the First State Inn at approximately 3:46 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery. Detectives determined that a suspect entered a room at the First State Inn with a rifle and demanded money from the victims. Police said the suspect stole cash from the victims and fled southbound from the hotel. Through their investigation, detectives said they were able to positively identify Keon Cornish, of Dover, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, detectives received information that Cornish was staying in a room at the Kent Budget Inn. The Dover Police Department’s Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) was activated and responded to the hotel. The S.O.R.T team was able to take Cornish into custody without incident. Cornish was transported to Dover Police and arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court #2.
Cornish was committed to SCI on $138,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- First-degree robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- First-degree burglary (home invasion)
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Aggravated menacing (two counts)