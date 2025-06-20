DOVER, DE - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a pizza shop and stole money.
Delaware State Police arrested 25-year-old John Carey of Camden-Wyoming.
State police say on June 16, around 9:18 a.m., troopers responded to Four Seasons Pizza, located at 2467 South State Street in Dover, for a report of a burglary. When troopers arrived, they learned that during the overnight hours, a suspect forced entry to the business. Once inside, troopers say the suspect used a knife to force open cash registers, removed money, and fled the scene.
Detectives identified John Carey as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On June 19, Carey was arrested and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,100 secured bond.
- Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Burglar Tools or Instruments (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts