PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Police conducted a search warrant as part of a shooting investigation that led to an arrest and the recovery of a 3D printer.
Princess Anne Police Department says on Aug. 11, officers executed a search and seizure warrant at Pine Knoll Apartment Complex. Police say the warrant was part of the investigation into a shooting that happened on July 21 in the Karemore Pharmacy parking lot.
Police say during the search, investigators recovered evidence related to the shooting, as well as a 3D printer believed to be used to manufacture guns and gun components.
Police say Ilijah Sincere De John Wilson, 20, of Princess Anne was arrested and is currently being held in custody.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, according to police.