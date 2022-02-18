PRESTON, Md.- Maryland State Police arrested a man following a stabbing that left a woman injured in Preston.
Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to Holly Park Drive and Gilpin Point Road in Preston, for a report of a stabbing. According to a preliminary investigation, officers with Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist troopers. Police at the scene located the female victim, who had suffered an apparent stab wound.
Police said that upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect attempted to evade capture, while inflicting injuries to himself with a knife. Over more than 15 minutes, law enforcement attempted to utilize multiple non-lethal methods to diffuse the situation.
A trooper, when the opportunity arose, was able to knock the knife out of the suspect’s hand. He was then immediately taken into custody.
Both the suspect and the victim, who were known to each other, were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.
The suspect’s identity has been withheld until he is formally charged in the case.