Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON... Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday afternoon averaging 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Minimum relative humidities of 25 to 30 percent are expected. While some areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area. These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the area. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.